(WHDH) — A prowling suspect was arrested over the weekend after police caught him outside a woman’s bedroom window with his pants down around his knees, authorities said.

Deputies monitoring a neighborhood in Deltona, Florida, for a prowler who had recently exposed himself to a woman arrested 37-year-old Francisco Javier Orozco Gutierrez following a brief foot chase on Saturday evening, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities launched an investigation on Aug. 16 after receiving a report of a man who knocked on the victim’s bedroom window and then exposed himself to her at her sliding glass door.

Deputies responding to a similar report at a different home on Aug. 18 found a shoe print that appeared to match a Nike sneaker.

On Thursday, the victim again called 911 to report someone was knocking on her slider and that she was too afraid to look out her windows.

Gutierrez, who was found near the scene with black Nike shoes on, told a responding deputy that he had been “working all day and was out for a walk to get some exercise.”

When Gutierrez was later taken into custody on Saturday night, authorities say he was crouched outside of the victim’s window with his pants down and his hands occupied in front of him.

Gutierrez is facing charges including indecent exposure, voyeurism, stalking, loitering or prowling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Sunday, he remained jailed on $33,000 bond.

