Police: Prowling suspect found hiding in bushes with stolen checks, credit cards

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire, man is facing theft charges after police recovered an array of stolen items from a bush that he was found hiding in over the weekend, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Mayflower Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday attempted to speak with a man who walked away from their cruiser and hid behind bushes in a yard on Hillhaven Road, according to the Manchester Police Department.

After an officer was able to convince 46-year-old Kevin Driscoll to step out, police say they found business checks, a woman’s license, several cell phones, credit cards, and loose change scattered on the ground.

Driscoll, a resident of Pine Street, could not provide a legitimate reason for being in the area, according to police.

Officers spoke with the owner of the business checks and the owner of the license, who both confirmed the items had been stolen from their vehicles.

Driscoll is charged with prowling, receiving stolen property and falsifying physical evidence.

He was released on personal recognizance.

