Police pull lost dog from Swampscott harbor, reunite with owner

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Swampscott Sgt. Jay Locke said he’s seen a lot in the waters of the town’s harbor, but wasn’t expecting to find a lost dog.

“You don’t get that one every day,” Locke said.

Locke and his partner were in their police boat when they saw Molly, a collie who had been missing for a week, dogpaddling in the harbod Thursday. Locke said being able to recognize the dog helped him retrieve it.

“What triggered her to come toward us was we called her by her name,” Locke said.

The pair shut off the boat to get Molly on and then returned her to shore and grateful owner Nancy Nugent.

