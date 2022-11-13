CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly stealing an Amazon truck, officials said.

At 2:45 p.m. the Concord Police Department received a report of a stolen Amazon delivery truck that was taken while making deliveries on S. Fruit Street.

State police said they were able to track down the truck by cell phone, and tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 93 in Hooksett. Troopers chased the truck through Hooksett and Manchester after it refused to stop until the truck came to a dead end on Elm Street in Manchester.

Police said the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Richard Royea, left the truck and refused to comply with direction from state police.

Royea was taken to Concord Hospital to be evaluated and treated for injuries, as well as a trooper on scene. The trooper was discharged. Police did not provide an update on the driver’s condition.

Police charged Royea with Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest/Detention, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated, Disobeying a Police Officer, Reckless Operation, and License Required (Operating without a license). He will also receive motor vehicle theft related charges.

According to officials Royea refused bail and will be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court with a pending court date.

