FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said they assisted Norton and Foxboro police during a pursuit Thursday morning.

The chase ended near Commercial and Walnut streets in Foxboro. Troopers said the suspect was arrested.

No additional information was immediately available.

