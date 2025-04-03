FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said they assisted Norton and Foxboro police during a pursuit Thursday morning.

The chase ended near Commercial and Walnut streets in Foxboro. Troopers said the suspect was arrested.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

