SWANZEY, N.H. (WHDH) - A group of men attempting to flee a motor vehicle stop were taken into custody after their car became stuck on a wet lawn in New Hampshire Sunday night, state police said.

A trooper attempting to stop a red 2005 Honda Civic for speeding on Route 12 in Swanzey around 11 p.m. engaged in a pursuit with the vehicle as it traveled into Keene, according to state police.

The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Lima, of Manville, Rhode Island, attempted to drive around an apartment building on Key Road when the car became stuck on the wet lawn, state police added.

Three occupants exited from the car and two of the men took off running but were eventually detained. The third surrendered immediately.

Lima was charged with receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer, reckless operation and criminal mischief.

One passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Matthew Durand, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was charged with falsifying evidence.

Lima and Durand are scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Monday.

A third passenger, identified as a 17-year-old male, was detained and released to his parents without charges.

Police say a firearm magazine was discovered during a search of the area where the occupants fled.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Zachary Bernier at (603) 223-8494.

