Police pursuit ends with arrest outside South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police pursuit with a break-in suspect ended with an arrest outside South Station.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Massachusetts State Police received a report that the Framingham Police Department was pursuing a Ford Escape on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound.

Officials said the vehicle was wanted in connected with a reported breaking and entering.

A trooper deployed a tire deflation device on the Pike in Weston, which damaged two tires on the suspect car.

Police said the suspect continued to drive east on the Pike with cruisers in pursuit.

The suspect took the ramp to the South Station garage, where the car struck a State Police Cruiser, officials added. The trooper inside the cruiser did not suffer any injuries.

A State Police K-9 unit apprehended the suspect, who was then transported to a local hospital.

Their identity is not being released at this time.

