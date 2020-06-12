MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver led state troopers on a pursuit on Interstate 93 southbound on Thursday night before crashing his car in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities said.

A trooper began pursuing a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta caught traveling more than 100 mph on the highway in Bow just before 10 p.m. after attempting to conduct a motor vehicle stop, according to state police.

The pursuit continued into Hooksett, where the Volkswagen reportedly took exit 10 and continued to drive recklessly at high speeds.

The pursuit was terminated due to the risk to public safety, state police said.

Shortly after the pursuit ended, the trooper came upon the scene of a car crash at the entrance to Halstead Apartments on Country Club Drive in Manchester.

Witnesses told the trooper that the vehicle involved in the crash matched the same vehicle that was involved in the pursuit.

The trooper found the Volkswagen disabled in a parking lot and was able to take the operator, 48-year-old Kevin Gilman, of Henniker, into custody, state police said.

He was transported to Catholic Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

No other people were reported injured from the crash.

Gilman faces several charges, including disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, felony reckless conduct, and operating after suspension — subsequent.

He was later released on personal recognizance and has an arraignment scheduled for Aug. 27 in Merrimack County Superior Court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Trooper Kevin McGregor at 603-223-4346.

