Police puzzled after finding car hanging from bridge in Canada

TORNOTO (WHDH) — A car found dangling from a bridge along one of Toronto’s busiest highways has launched a police investigation.

The car was found hanging from the Millwood Bridge, near the Don Valley Parkway, on Wednesday. Police found the car dangling five stories from the ground.

It was initially believed the car was part of a movie set but later determined there were no film sets authorized in the area, according to CTV.

The vehicle, a blue Honda Civic, appeared to be burned out with missing windows.

Police now believe the incident was a prank. Fire crews brought the vehicle to the ground shortly after it was found.

