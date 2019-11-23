Police questioning multiple people after 1 man shot, seriously injured outside TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people are in custody for questioning after one man was shot and seriously injured outside of TD Garden early Saturday morning, police say.

Officials responding to reports of shots fired on Canal Street around 2 a.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Multiple people were taken into custody for questioning and one person has been placed under arrest.

A gun has been recovered by police.

The scene remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

