Police: Quincy man attacked, bit elderly man after dispute about election posters

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly Quincy man was attacked and bitten by another man over the weekend when a disagreement regarding election posters turned violent, police said.

Peter Bernier, 56, allegedly bit the 71-year-old victim on the arm Sunday while at a housing complex on Curtis Avenue, the Patriot Ledger reports.

A fight broke out between the two men when police say Bernier accused the victim of taking down election posters that he had hung up.

The victim called police after he managed to break free from the suspect.

Bernier was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on assault and battery charges.

