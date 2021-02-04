Police: Quincy man facing assault to murder, kidnapping charges after strangling girlfriend who jumped from window to escape

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing criminal charges after police say he held his girlfriend against her will in their apartment for the last week and tried to kill her when she managed to escape by jumping out of a second-story window on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a woman screaming for help on Wednesday found the area quiet and spoke with neighbors who said a man had just grabbed a woman from behind, covered her mouth, and dragged her back into an apartment, according to police.

After forcing their way into the apartment, officers say they found the woman unresponsive on a bed who was “agonal breathing” and had “red marks on her throat.” She was rushed to Boston Medical Center by ambulance.

An investigation determined her boyfriend, Matthew McAuliffe, 32, had held her against her will for the last week and she jumped from a second-story window to escape.

“We want to publicly commend the neighbors for getting involved,” police wrote in a statement. “They did exactly what we would hope: They contacted 9-1-1 and observed from a safe location. They were able to provide us with information needed to quickly locate the victim. We truly believe their actions, coupled with the immediate actions of (the officers) may very well have saved this young woman’s life.”

McAuliffe was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at his arraignment in Quincy District Court on charges including assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on an intimate partner, and kidnapping.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

