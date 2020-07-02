BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing multiple charges after police say he was found with numerous fireworks, a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop in Mattapan on Wednesday night.

While in the area of 11 Owen St. just after 9 p.m. for a prior radio call for shots fired, officers noticed two vehicle accelerate through the intersection onto Tiverton Road without stopping for a posted stop sign, according to Boston police.

One of the vehicles, a Ford Escape, reportedly came to an abrupt stop with the second vehicle, a Nissan sedan, following suit.

The driver of the Nissan got out and entered the Ford, which continued onto Lorna Road to Morton Street and then back to Owen Street before coming to a stop in front of 11 Owen Street, police said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and reportedly noticed a folding knife next to the gear shift.

Both occupants were removed from the vehicle and officers found a silver Taurus PT 92 AFS loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, according to police.

A further search of the car resulted in the discovery of a mall plastic bag containing a substance believed to be cocaine, multiple plastic bags containing a substance believed to be marijuana, and a large quantity of miscellaneous fireworks, police added.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 32-year-old Curtis Howard, also allegedly had an undisclosed amount of United States currency.

He was arrested and expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs and possession of unlawful fireworks.

