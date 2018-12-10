Police: Quincy man smashed MBTA train window with his head because phone call ‘made him angry’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man accused of smashing an MBTA train window with his head told responding officers he did it because he was mad at someone, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man threatening passengers and destroying property at the MBTA’s Andrew Square station about 8 a.m. Thursday arrested Daniel Simmons, 25, after noticing a large crack in a train window, according to transit police.

Simmons allegedly told the officers “he was speaking to someone on his cellphone who made him angry so he decided to headbutt the window.”

He was arrested on a charge of malicious destruction of property valued above $250.