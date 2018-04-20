Police: Quincy pistol-whipping robbery leads to marijuana bust

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Authorities seized about two pounds of marijuana, a handgun and ammunition from a Quincy apartment after a man told police he was pistol-whipped and robbed early Thursday morning, officials said.

A Quincy police sergeant working a detail on Burgin Parkway was approached around 1 a.m. by a 24-year-old man bleeding from the head who stated he had just been robbed at 69 Parker Street.

After speaking with the victim at the hospital, officers detained five people as they attempted to flee the Parker Street apartment, including Austin Nickerson and Barrington Beckford, both 21.

The victim told police that he had planned on smoking marijuana with Nickerson, when Beckford pulled out again and demanded, “give me everything you got.” The victim refused and Beckford began striking him in the head with the grip of a handgun, according to police.

After emptying his pockets and surrendering a wallet and cellphone, the victim was able to escape and notify police.

Police executed a search warrant at the apartment later that morning and seized a 9mm firearm, a high capacity magazine, ammunition, about two pounds of marijuana, and other items, officials said.

Beckford and Nickerson were arrested and arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court on charges of armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and witness intimidation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)