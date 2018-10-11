Police: R.I. man nabbed in Salem with $18,000 worth of drugs

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man was arrested in Salem Monday night after police say they found $18,000 worth of drugs and drug paraphernalia in his car.

An officer conducting a routine traffic stop around 8:10 p.m. spoke with the driver, 45-year-old Scott Burch, who informed them that there were “several pounds of marijuana” in the car, according to Salem police.

After an additional police officer was called to the scene with a canine partner, several pounds of marijuana, THC cartridges, marijuana edibles, white powder that appeared to be cocaine, cash and other drug-related items were found inside the vehicle, police say.

Burch is facing several charges including operating while under the influence of alcohol and drug possession.

