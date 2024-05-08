STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Wednesday raided the home of a man accused of trying to enter a Stoneham elementary school while carrying knives back in March, officials confirmed.

Neighbors said they saw FBI agents going in and out of 39-year-old James McCarty’s Hancock Street home for hours. The FBI confirmed that agents were there to “conduct court-authorized activity.”

In March, McCarty, who is a convicted sex offender, was sent by a judge to undergo a mental health evaluation after he pulled on the doors of the South Elementary School. He is facing upgraded charges, including making a bomb and hijack threat and threatening to commit a crime.

“What [the FBI] found, I would like to know that, especially living right next door to him for however many years, what they could’ve found, especially with the bomb threats and the weapon threats that he was making,” neighbor Zoe Pacious said Wednesday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)