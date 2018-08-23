Police: Raid of Beverly barbershop uncovers heroin, fentanyl, counterfeit cash

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities executing a search warrant at a Beverly barbershop determined the business was operating as a front for a large-scale drug distribution enterprise, officials said.

A three-week investigation into drugs being sold out of Design and Cut Barber Shop on Rantoul Street in Beverly led to the execution of a search warrant Thursday that uncovered 25 grams of suspected heroin, about two ounces of fentanyl, Oxycodone pills, and a significant amount of counterfeit cash, according to a post on the Beverly Police Department’s Facebook page.

As a result of the search, police arrested Wilky R. Gomez-Savinon, 32, on charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, possessing Oxycodone with intent to distribute, and possessing counterfeit notes. He has been ordered held on $100,00 cash bail.

