Police: Randolph man facing OUI charges after crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man is facing operating under the influence of liquor charges after a crash in Milton on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Heather Drive around 10:30 p.m. found a Nissan SUV rolled over on its side and the operator, after being assisted from the SUV by bystanders, who left the scene on foot toward Sassamon Avenue.

The driver of the second vehicle was trapped inside their vehicle until they were removed and transported to the Boston Medical Center. The status of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Police began a canvass of the neighborhood and were able to locate the operator of the SUV walking on Sassamon Avenue.

Jamie Mitchell, 26, of Randolph was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, operating after suspension of license, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and committing a marked lanes violation.

An investigation determined that Mitchell was traveling south toward Randolph when he crossed over the solid double lines and struck the second vehicle that had been traveling north toward Boston.

No additional information has been released.

