Police: Randolph man facing weapons charges after pulling knife during fight in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man is facing weapons charges after police say he pulled out a knife during an altercation in a Whitman parking lot over the weekend.

Officers responded to the area of 392 Bedford St. about 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 for reports of a fight in the Walgreens parking lot, according to Whitman police.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with three people who said that a man allegedly pulled out a large knife during an argument with them and threatened them, police say.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The victims and witnesses told police the man fled in a dark colored Chrysler minivan that had damage to its rear end, police say.

The minivan was located a short time later at a home on nearby Auburn Street, less than a half-mile away, according to police.

Officers went to the house and through the subsequent investigation were able to determine the suspect was inside the home and positively identified him as the man who allegedly showed the knife, according to police.

The minivan was found to have been reported stolen recently out of Randolph, and inside the van, police found a large butcher knife that was located inside of a sheath, along with double-edged blade, police say.

Police arrested Jason Puopolo, 35, without incident and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, and use of a motor vehicle without authority.

The incident remains under investigation.

