Police: Randolph officer injured breaking up fight outside high school

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was injured Monday as a result of a fight between two juveniles outside Randolph High School, according to the Randolph Police Department.

About 2 p.m., Randolph Sgt. Robert LeGrice responded to Randolph High School on 70 Memorial Parkway for a report of multiple youths fighting in front of the school at dismissal, police said.

LeGrice arrived on scene and attempted to the break up the fighting and was pushed to the ground, according to police.

Additional officers responded and subsequently arrested the two suspects who were allegedly involved in the fighting.

Police say LeGrice, a 30-year veteran of the department, was treated and released at a local hospital.

A juvenile male, 16, of Randolph, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer (four counts), disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

A second juvenile male, 16, of Randolph, was charged with assault and battery, resisting arrest, and interfering with a police officer.

Both will be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy Juvenile Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)