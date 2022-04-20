RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been charged with stealing jewelry and other valuable personal items from several different senior living facilities by posing as a health aide.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said Tuesday that 36-year-old Anne Rose Fleurant of Weymouth faces charges including identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card and improper use of a credit card.

The investigation began last month when a resident of Randolph senior facility reported their jewelry was missing. They later discovered their credit card had been taken and used at a department store.

Police determined that similar thefts had occurred at other senior living centers in several towns including Randolph, Quincy, Braintree, Weymouth, Cohasset and Westwood. Additional victims may be unaware of the thefts, police said.

Randolph Police Department

Authorities say several of the victims have varying levels of dementia. Fluerent had worked as a health aide in the past, police said.

It was unclear on Wednesday if Fluerent is represented by an attorney.

A search of the suspect’s possessions found personal checks, jewelry, handbags and work identification cards for 12 different health care agencies, police said.

Police are working to return about 50 stolen items. Some bear personalized inscriptions.

“It is clear that many of the recovered items are unique, personalized and meaningful,” Marag said.

