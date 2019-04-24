Police: Reading man arrested following theft of National Grid truck

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Reading man was arrested Wednesday following the theft of a National Grid truck, police say.

Police responding to the area of Pearl Street about 4:30 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle advised other departments in the state to be on the lookout for a stolen National Grid Massachusetts truck and less than an hour later, Boston police located the vehicle and suspect in Allston, according to Reading police.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Reading whose name was not released, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Boston on other charges. He will face the Reading charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and use of a motor vehicle without authority in court at a later date.

The incident remains under investigation.

