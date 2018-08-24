Police rearrest assault suspect who escaped custody at Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have rearrested a woman who managed to escape custody at a Boston hospital on Thursday.

Patricia Lambert, 26, was arrested in downtown Boston Friday, one day after her escape from Boston Medical Center triggered a large-scale search, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

Lambert had been returned to the Suffolk County House of Correction, where she is awaiting trial on assault and battery charges.

