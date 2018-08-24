Police recapture woman who escaped custody at Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities recaptured a woman who escaped custody while at a Boston hospital Thursday, officials say.

Patricia Lambert, 26, was discovered in Downtown Boston Friday following an intense search after she fled from Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department officers about 10:03 a.m. Thursday from Boston Medical Center, according to a press release issued Friday by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

Lambert was returned to the Suffolk County House of Correction, where she awaits trial on assault and battery charges.

