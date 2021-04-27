FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police received several reports of a brown bear in residential areas on Tuesday morning.

The fire report came in around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Spruce Street, police said.

The second report was on Eleanor Road at 6:52 a.m. and the last report was in the area of Knight Road around 7:20 a.m.

Animal control and environmental police have been notified.

