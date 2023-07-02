BOSTON (WHDH) - The bomb squad was called to the area of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston on Saturday after a person who was searched by police was found to be in possession of a grenade, officials said.

The person was stopped for suspicious activity and during a subsequent search police officers found the item, which prompted a call to the bomb squad.

The grenade was determined to be real but not live.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)