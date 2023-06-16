BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a large fight outside a school in Roxbury Friday, also recovering a gun at the scene, according to police.

Boston police said they responded to an area near the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science shortly before 2 p.m. following a report of a fight.

A large police presence was later seen still in the area around 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the fight remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)