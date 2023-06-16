BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a large fight outside a school in Roxbury Friday, also recovering a gun at the scene, according to police. 

Boston police said they responded to an area near the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science shortly before 2 p.m. following a report of a fight.

A large police presence was later seen still in the area around 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the fight remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox