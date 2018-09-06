Police recover loaded gun at Roxbury park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police recovered a loaded gun at a park in Roxbury early Thursday morning.

Officers patrolling the area of 135 Humboldt Ave. about 12:59 a.m. said they approached a large group that had gathered in Trotter Park despite the fact that all Boston parks close at dusk, according to a post on the department’s website.

A search of the area surrounding the group uncovered a black grocery bag containing a loaded Taurus Millenium G2 firearm.

The gun was turned over to the BPD Firearms Analysis team for processing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)