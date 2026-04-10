PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a car into a pond in Peabody Friday morning.

Around 2:18 a.m., police say a resident walked into the Gloucester police station to report his 2022 Chevy Silverado had been stolen.

Around 11:04 a.m., police were alerted that the car had been recovered in Brown’s Pond in Peabody by Peabody police.

Crews were able to recover the stolen car out of the pond and the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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