NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have recovered two motorbikes that were nabbed during a robbery in North Reading on Saturday morning.

Both bikes were located in Lawrence and have since been returned to the shops owner, according to police.

Security footage showed the burglars using a U-Haul van to ram through the shop’s front doors.

Police said that the bike robbers may have attempted a similar stunt at another bike shop in Beverley.

A police officer driving by the North Reading scene reportedly tried to stop the group Saturday, but the suspects were able to ride away.

No further update on the whereabouts of the burglars or any other stolen goods were provided.

Investigators said six people in total were involved in the North Reading theft and that the U-Haul used was stolen.

