NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A registered sex offender and another New Hampshire man were arrested this week for the exploitation of children on the internet, police said.

Nashua police launched investigations in August and September after learning that Shawn Dixon, 44, and Travis Gora, 27, both of Nashua, were allegedly communicating with individuals they believed to be children.

The investigation led to the arrest of Dixon on Tuesday and Gora on Thursday, according to Nashua police.

They are both facing charges of certain uses of computer services prohibited and attempted felonious sexual assault.

Gora is a tier III sex offender following his previous conviction of aggravated felonious sexual assault in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on June 10, 2013, police said.

He was held on preventative detention and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Dixon was released on personal recognizance bail and will appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South at a future date.

Anyone with information regarding these cases or who would like to anonymously report cases of child exploitation is asked to call the Nashua police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

