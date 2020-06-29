NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A registered sex offender is facing a felony charge for performing an act of gross lewdness in the drive-thru of a restaurant in Nashua, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to the local restaurant just after 2:30 a.m. learned that 35-year-old Timothy Thompson committed the lewd act, according to Nashua police.

He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and lewdness.

Thompson’s charge was upgraded to a Class B felony because he was convicted of two counts of indecent exposure and lewdness in Nashua District Court in 2006, as well as convicted of the same charge out of Hillsborough County Superior Court — South in 2009 and 2010, police said.

He was released on $500 bail and is set to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Aug. 6.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Nashua police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

