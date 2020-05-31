Police: Relative accidentally runs over 12-year-old sunbathing in Raynham driveway

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after being run over while sunbathing in the driveway of her Raynham home Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a reports of a child struck by a car on Hall Street at 3 p.m. found the 12-year-old girl had been partially run over, police said. She was taken to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

The girl was sunbathing in the driveway when a 41-year-old male relative pulled into the driveway, not realizing she was there, police said.

The incident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

