Police release 911 calls from Winchester library stabbing and documents on suspect

WINCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Winchester have released the 911 calls made after a woman was stabbed to death at the Winchester Public Library, along with more information on the suspect.

At least three different people called 911 to report a man stabbed a woman in the back in the library’s reading room. Two of the calls came from library employees calling from landlines and the third was from a man studying in the library who called on his cellphone.

Police said Jeffrey Yao, 23, stabbed 22-year-old medical student Deanne Kenny Stryker while she was studying. Stryker was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Yao also allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old man who came to Stryker’s aide. The man suffered minor injuries.

Police also released documents detailing all their interactions with Yao since he was 18. Among them was a call in 2012 about inappropriate posts Yao made on social media, a call in 2016 reporting Yao threw a shovel through a neighbor’s window and a call from last year where Yao walked into a convenience store and asked a customer to kill him.

Two classmates from Winchester High School also called 911 on Yao to report Facebook posts he allegedly made about the 2007 Virginia Tech mass shooting and a shooting demonstration. Police said they checked Yao’s locker at the time and found nothing and a psychiatrist determined he was not a threat.

