Police release additional surveillance image of Kay Jewelers robbery suspect

A man wanted in connection with the robbery of a Kay Jewelers in Somerville. Courtesy City of Somerville.

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police released an additional surveillance image Tuesday of a man who robbed a jewelry store there last week, officials say.

At about 2:24 p.m. Thursday, a white (tanned) male or light-skinned Hispanic male entered Kay Jewelers at Assembly Row and handed a shopping bag to the manager, telling him to “fill it” while displaying what appeared to be a 1911 .45 caliber style firearm, according to Somerville police.

The man exited the store about 2:27 p.m., took a right at Lego Land Discovery Center, and then left into the parking garage, police say.

Video shows the suspect enter the Orange Line and leaving Somerville, according to police.

Police say the suspect is believed to be the same individual who committed an armed robbery at the Shaw’s at Twin City last week.

Anyone with information is urged to call Somerville police at 617-625-1212.

