Police release bear trapped in parked car

(WHDH) — Police in Colorado warned drivers to lock their cars after officers were called to free a bear from a vehicle in Conifer on Monday.

Footage of the release shared by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows officers using a rope to open the car door, allowing the black bear to escape the vehicle’s badly damaged interior.

“While this Yogi did not pack a pic-a-nic basket, he did enjoy the snacks he found juuuuuuuuuust right inside this car in Conifer before falling asleep,” police said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported. The bear was not harmed.

“So please make sure you goldilock your car to keep both thieves and bears from entering,” the agency added. “We’re pawsitively sure that if you do, it will greatly reduce your chances of losing important items and having your car trashed.”

