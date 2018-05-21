Police release body cam video from shooting at Trump resort in Florida

DORAL, Fla. (WSVN) – Police have released body camera video of their response to a man who opened fire at the Trump National Doral Resort.

The video from Miami-Dade Police showed an officer firing and ducking for cover.

Officers could be heard shooting back and forth in the video. Other law enforcers could be seen running up a stairwell to confront the gunman.

Officers from both Miami-Dade and Doral Police departments responded to the incident, Friday, at around 1:30 a.m.

Detectives eventually arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi in the lobby of the resort.

Police said Oddi went into the building with an American flag, draped it across the front desk and shouted derogatory remarks about the president before he pulled out the gun.

Oddi was shot in the leg during Friday’s exchange of gunfire with police, but he has since been released from the hospital. He was booked into jail on Sunday.

Oddi appeared in bond court Monday morning. He now faces numerous charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed burglary.

The suspect did admit to something during his court appearance. “I did push the alarm,” he said.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer smiled upon hearing the confession, as Oddi’s attorney turned off his client’s microphone.

Witnesses said Oddi was shouting and trashing the resort right before he pulled out a weapon on Friday.

Everyone inside the hotel was able to get out safely.

A Doral Police officer did fracture his wrist as the intense scene played out.

Last weekend, police detectives took items from Oddi’s home.

His neighbors told 7News they are shocked. “He seemed like a normal guy,” said an area resident. “Yeah, always said, ‘Good morning, good afternoon.’”

Oddi is currently being held without bond.

Miami-Dade Police said their active shooter training helped them handle the situation smoothly.

