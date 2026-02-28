PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Rhode Island released body camera video Friday showing their response to the deadly shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket on February 16.

The video captures the initial response to the shooting. Police blurred much of it because it shows the crime scene and the victims.

Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, opened fire inside the arena during a high school hockey game, killing his ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and their adult son Aidan Dorgan.

Pawtucket police said Gerald Dorgan, 75, passed away in the hospital from his injuries Wednesday.

Rhonda’s mother was critically injured, as well as her friend Tom Geruso, the Assistant Principal at Shea High School in Pawtucket. Geruso has since been released from the hospital.

Fifty-six-year-old Robert Dorgan, armed with two guns during the attack, was wrestled to the ground by several bystanders before he ultimately took his own life. He was an employee of General Dynamics Bath Ironworks in Maine.

Police have not released a motive for the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)