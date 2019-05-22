Police release dashcam video of violent Cape crash amid search for hit-and-run driver

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a driver who fled a hit-and-run crash on the Sagamore Bridge by hopping onto the back of a landscaping vehicle Tuesday night.

A dashcam on a tractor-trailer driving towards the bridge captured the moment when a vehicle cross over the double yellow line and struck a car traveling in the opposite direction head-on.

One driver fled on foot before jumping in the back of a landscaping trailer, according to state police.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries and were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

