Police release description in hopes of identifying man found dead in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help identifying the body of a man who was found dead in the woods following a fire on Tuesday.

Authorities responding to a report of a blaze in the woods near 277 Granite St. around 6 a.m. extinguished the flames and found a deceased middle-aged white man with short, thinning brown hair, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Police say the death is being treated as suspicious.

The state medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death.

Anyone with information on a missing person possibly fitting the man’s description is asked to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651.

