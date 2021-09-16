(WHDH) — Police have released full body camera video of their interaction with a young woman who vanished while on a cross-country road trip earlier this summer, as well as her boyfriend, who has since been named a person of interest in the investigation into her disappearance.

Gabby Petito, 22, had been traveling west across the country from her home in North Point, Florida, with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling in Petito’s white 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate and documenting their journey on YouTube, according to investigators.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11 after Laundrie returned to their home in North Point that he shared with them, police said in a news release. He had the van in his possession but Petito was nowhere to be found.

The last known contact that family had with Petito was said to be in late August. She was believed to be at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming at the time.

Police in Moab, Utah, this week released video of an encounter that they had with the couple on Aug. 12. The pair was said to be “engaged in some sort of altercation.”

In a police report, authorities noted that the couple had gotten into a physical fight following an argument but that “both the male and female reported they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn’t wish to see anyone charged with a crime.”

Petito and Laundrie then separated for the night at the suggestion of officers. One officer is said to have described Petito as “confused and emotional.”

There were no domestic charges filed but police did note that the couple had been traveling together for “4 or 5 months.”

Police in North Point have since called the circumstances of Petito’s disappearance “odd.”

Laundrie was named a person of interest in his girlfriend’s disappearance on Wednesday.

Laundrie has refused to cooperate with the investigation so far, according to authorities.

“We don’t know what Brian knows. I mean that’s the bottom line. We’re hopeful to talk to him,” North Port PIO Josh Taylor said. “He needs to talk to us. We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last locations.”

In a statement, Laundrie’s lawyer said they hope Petito is reunited with her family.

Investigators are now scouring the van that the couple used on their trip for evidence.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts its urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

