BOSTON (WHDH) - A man armed with a sword-type weapon who was shot and killed by police in Boston Saturday has been identified, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Jacob Graves, 29, of Boston, was killed after he attacked and injured Boston police officers and EMS responders outside his apartment on Hemenway Street at approximately 12 p.m.

Police and EMS responded to a 911 call from Graves in which he claimed people with guns were attempting to harm him. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said he was having a mental health episode at the time.

While speaking with an EMS clinician, Graves opened the door, struck the clinician, and stabbed an officer in the arm, prompting one or more officers to fire both a tazer and gun at the him, ending the attack, Cox said.

Graves was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Several police officers and the EMS clinician were also taken to the hospital. One officer suffered a severe laceration.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s Office is investigating the incident.

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