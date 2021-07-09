BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a dirt bike rider in connection with a shooting in Dorchester earlier this month.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 340 Blue Hill Ave. around 2 p.m. found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and assisted in transporting her to a nearby hospital to be treated, according to Boston police.

The suspect was observed fleeing the area on American Legion Highway toward Blue Hill Avenue. The front of the bike has a neon yellow/green across the front bar.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is urged to contact B2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

