Police release image of man sought in shooting death of 23-year-old Boston woman

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for the shooting death of a Boston woman in Lowell on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a person shot on Coral Street at 3:30 p.m. found the victim, Deija Mendez, 23, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head while in the driver seat of a Tahoe, officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that Xavier DeJesus, 20, of Lowell allegedly shot Mendez following a dispute over the possession of a vehicle, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds, officials said.

DeJesus is facing several charges, including murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without an FID card, authorities said.

Members of the public should not approach the suspect, but instead call the Lowell Police Department at 978-459-8477 with any information.

