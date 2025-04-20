CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after shots were fired inside the MBTA’s Harvard Square Station on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 2:12 p.m. conducted an investigation that determined a man had fired four to five rounds at another person while standing on the southbound platform, according to transit police. Later in the day, police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

The suspect fled the station before officers arrived. There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

