Police release image of suspect vehicle after pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a white sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, after a 24-year-old Gloucester man was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Saugus on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Route 1 southbound at Route 99 around 10 a.m. found the man suffering from serious injuries, according to state police.

The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man, who works for a business in the area, stepped into the roadway to retrieve a barrel that had blown onto the road and was hit by a driver in a white sedan who didn’t stop and continued onto Route 99.

The driver is believed to have been a white male and the vehicle may now have front-end damage and undercarriage damage.

State police released an image of the suspect vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information about the driver is urged to call the State Police-Danvers Barracks at 978-538-6161 or 911.

