Police release image of suspect vehicle in connection with Randolph double shooting

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a road rage shooting in Randolph on Friday that left a man and his mother hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pleasant Street at 11:15 p.m. found a man shot in the shoulder and his mother shot in the arm while in a car, police said.

The 26-year-old man was taken to a Boston hospital and his mother, 60, was sent to a Brockton hospital for their injuries.

An investigation determined that a blue four-door sedan pulled up alongside the victims from behind and shot four to seven rounds at them, officials said. Police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle.

The driver of the sedan was operating erratically on Route 28 southbound before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

