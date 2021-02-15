Police release image of suspect wanted in connection with Framingham shooting

Credit: Framingham Police Dept.

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Framingham.

Axel Mercado, 40,  is wanted for attempted murder and various firearms charges in connection with a Dec. 29 shooting, according to the Framingham Police Department.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 325 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Mercado should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

 

