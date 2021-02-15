Police release image of suspect wanted in connection with Framingham shooting

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Framingham.

Axel Mercado, 40, is wanted for attempted murder and various firearms charges in connection with a Dec. 29 shooting, according to the Framingham Police Department.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 325 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Mercado should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

WANTED: Axel Mercado, age 40, 6'2" – 325 lbs – Bald – Brown eyes. Axel is wanted by the Framingham Police Department for Attempted Murder and Firearms charges in connection to a shooting in our city on December 29, 2020. pic.twitter.com/6Je6tX5Tkd — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) February 15, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)