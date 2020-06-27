Police release image of suspect wanted in larceny at State Street MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help as they search for a larceny suspect, officials said.

The suspect is wanted for questioning relative to a larceny that occurred around 10:15 p.m. last Saturday at the State Street MBTA station, transit police said.

She is seen wearing a white shirt and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact transit police at 617-222-1050 or text 873873.

